New rules of stay in Russia: What changed for foreign citizens

A law was signed in Russia on August 8, introducing a migration regime for the expulsion of foreign citizens or stateless persons, who are staying illegally in the country or have violated the law. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan calls on citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic to familiarize themselves with it.

The ministry draws the attention of Kyrgyzstanis, who are staying in Russia, to the need to promptly contact the competent authorities of the Russian Federation to regulate their legal status.

It is noted that if the expulsion regime is applied, the foreign citizen will be included as a controlled person in the relevant register of controlled persons and will be required to:

Visit within the prescribed time an official of the internal affairs agency in case of receiving (sending) an order to appear;

Timely fulfill the established requirements, comply with prohibitions and restrictions;

Inform the internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation of their whereabouts, of the occurrence of circumstances that prevent timely independent departure from Russia, of a change of place of stay without permission from the territorial body of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation in case of force majeure, as well as of the date, place and route of the planned independent departure from this country.

From the moment of inclusion in the specified register, restrictive measures will also be applied to the controlled person:

A ban on changing the place of residence or place of stay in the Russian Federation without permission from the internal affairs body;

A ban on leaving the territory of the constituent entity of the Russian Federation, a municipality in which the foreign citizen resides (stays);

Restriction of the right to drive vehicles and denial of admission to take examinations for the right to drive vehicles, issuance (replacement, renewal) of a Russian national or international driver’s license;

A ban on the acquisition or alienation of real estate, vehicles and self-propelled machines, as well as a ban on registration of this property with government agencies;

A ban on entering into marriage;

Prohibition on establishing a legal entity, registration as an individual entrepreneur;

Refusal to open a bank account and carry out other banking operations, with the exception of transfers of funds for the purpose of paying mandatory payments established by the legislation of the Russian Federation, as well as transfers of funds to the account of a controlled person and issuance of cash to a controlled person in an amount not exceeding 30,000 rubles per month;

Other restrictions provided for by the legislation of the Russian Federation.

In case of repeated (two or more times) failure to fulfill established obligations in relation to a controlled person, decisions are made on deportation and placement in a special institution.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also noted that the internal affairs agencies of the Russian Federation (along with judges) are empowered to impose punishment in the form of administrative expulsion from the Russian Federation for committing certain offenses.