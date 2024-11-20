Parliament passes bill on rehabilitation of victims of political repression

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passed an agreed version of the bill on rehabilitation of victims of political repression.

Lawmakers unanimously approved the document aimed at rehabilitating citizens affected by repressions for their political and religious beliefs from 1918 to 1953. This decision followed the president’s earlier return of the bill with objections for further consideration.

According to the deputy Zhanar Akayev, a consensus was reached with the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Ministry of Finance.

It is worth noting that President Sadyr Japarov, in his objections, pointed out that the background statement to the bill claimed that its implementation would not require additional funding. However, the Ministry of Finance stated that the bill involves compensation for material and moral damages to citizens, who were repressed in Kyrgyzstan starting from 1917 and subsequently rehabilitated.

The Ministry of Finance had previously noted that the republican budget for 2025–2026 does not have funds for compensations and payments to the relatives of the repressed.

The agreed version specifies that funding for the commission’s work and researchers will come from the parliamentary speaker’s reserve fund, off-budget sources, and sponsor contributions.

The bill’s initiators also proposed adding an article stipulating that individuals convicted under the RSFSR Criminal Code of 1922 and 1926, which was in effect in Kyrgyzstan until 1961, are subject to rehabilitation.

According to official data, the number of repressed citizens in the republic amounts to 18,000 people.