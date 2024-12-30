17:29
Decision made to transfer days offs in Kyrgyzstan in 2025

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has adopted a resolution on transfer of days off in 2025.

This decision is aimed at more efficient use of days off and holidays.

Thus, in accordance with the resolution, it was decided:

1) To announce days off from January 1 to January 7, 2025 and transfer:

— The day off on January 11, 2025 — to the working day on January 2, 2025;

— The day off on February 24, 2025 — to the working day on January 3, 2025;

— The day off on March 10, 2025 — to the working day on January 6, 2025.

2) To announce May 2, 2025 as a day off and transfer it to the day off on September 1, 2025.

It should be noted that in the future it is planned to cancel the practice of adopting individual resolutions of the Cabinet of Ministers on the transfer of holidays in connection with the adoption of the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On the introduction of the Labor Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and amendments to certain legislative acts of the Kyrgyz Republic in the field of labor.» It is assumed that this resolution will lose its force after its approval.
