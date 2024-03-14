13:32
USD 89.49
EUR 97.78
RUB 0.98
English

Deputy Mederbek Aliyev proposes to establish Father's Day in Kyrgyzstan

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Mederbek Aliyev proposed establishing Father’s Day in Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding draft resolution has been submitted for public discussion.

According to the deputy, the initiative recognizes the role and contribution of fathers in the development of society; it is aimed at strengthening the family and increasing the responsibility of men in the family.

«Undoubtedly, one of the fundamental values of the Kyrgyz people is honoring the elders and respect for the younger ones. Our people have always cherished their age-old traditions, honoring and respecting wise, farsighted elders. In the heart of every Kyrgyz lives a sense of gratitude to our caring fathers. It is not for nothing that our people call great people ’ata’ as a sign of respect — Bakai ata, Manas ata, and there is such a concept as ’zheti ata’ (seven generations of fathers),» the background statement says.

Mederbek Aliyev also notes that traditions of respect and veneration of fathers, recognition of the importance of their role in bringing up children, strengthening the family, their contribution to the development of society have deep roots among the peoples of Kyrgyzstan. Fathers play a key role in shaping the personality of children and developing social skills and values in them. This draft law helps to emphasize and recognize the role of fathers, and provides them with the opportunity to feel deep gratitude and appreciation from children, family and society. It can also promote the role of fathers in parenting and remove stereotypes that it is the sole responsibility of mothers to care for children.

The author of the bill adds that Father’s Day is celebrated in many countries around the world. He proposes to celebrate it in the Kyrgyz Republic on March 15.
link: https://24.kg/english/288971/
views: 158
Print
Related
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approves transfer of days off in 2024
Winter school break to begin in Kyrgyzstan on January 1
Labor Ministry proposes to announce New Year holidays on January 1-7
Officials propose canceling days off on some public holidays in Kyrgyzstan
New Year holidays announced in Kyrgyzstan on January 1-8, 2023
Batken authorities decide to impose restrictions on holding festive events
Preliminary dates of days off in 2020 announced
Kyrgyzstanis to rest for 4 days during May holidays
President approves law on two-day celebration of Days of History and Memory
Bishkek to host festive events on Victory Day
Popular
Foreign agents law: World Bank comments on appeal from NGOs Foreign agents law: World Bank comments on appeal from NGOs
U.S. Ambassador: If NGOs can't work, we won't be able to provide assistance U.S. Ambassador: If NGOs can't work, we won't be able to provide assistance
Employees of Promzona nightclub in Bishkek suspected of drug sale Employees of Promzona nightclub in Bishkek suspected of drug sale
Russian specialists to help Defense Ministry create repair depot Russian specialists to help Defense Ministry create repair depot
14 March, Thursday
13:01
Foreign agents law: Parliament adopts document in third reading Foreign agents law: Parliament adopts document in third...
12:52
School principal beats up student, deputy outraged by lawlessness
12:11
Bishkek HPP may be fully converted to gas as early as in 2025
11:52
Sadyr Japarov comments on rumors about possible rallies in country
11:40
Former Minister of Agriculture Erkinbek Choduyev detained