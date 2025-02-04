Working days no longer be moved to Saturdays in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan adopted a document repealing the resolution «On the Transfer of Days Off in 2025.»

This decision was made to systematize Kyrgyzstan’s legislation in accordance with the newly revised Labor Code.

Previously, for employees of state and municipal organizations, institutions, and enterprises funded from the state budget who worked a five-day workweek, some days off were moved to other days. This practice has now been abolished.

Kyrgyzstan will still mark Defender of the Fatherland Day (February 23), People’s April Revolution Day (April 7), and Days of History and Remembrance of Ancestors (November 7-8). However, these will be working days.

Public holidays that will remain non-working days include Christmas (January 7), International Women’s Day (March 8), Nooruz (March 21), Constitution Day (May 5), Victory Day (May 9), and Independence Day (August 31).

New Year’s holidays will be annually from January 1 to January 7, making that entire week non-working.

Additionally, May holidays from May 1 to May 9 will also become traditional. These will be days off.