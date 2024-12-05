Case against Samat Matsakov: SCNS provides details

Lawyer Samat Matsakov was detained by the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) as part of a systematic work to combat corruption, fraud and document forgery. The SCNS press center reported.

It was found out during the investigation that Samat Matsakov, using connections in the judiciary, seized $22,000.

«During the investigation, the SCNS detected and registered another crime: in order to conceal illegal actions, the lawyer forged documents. In connection with this, the Prosecutor General’s Office opened a second criminal case. On November 30, 2024, by decision of the Pervomaisky District Court, Samat Matsakov was arrested and placed in the SCNS pretrial detention center. Investigative measures are ongoing,» the statement says.

Samat Matsakov defended the interests of the akyn (poet) Askat Zhetigen, whom the court found guilty of public calls for violent seizure of power and sentenced to three years in prison. He was the lawyer of Temirov Live journalists Aktilek Kaparov and Akyl Orozbekov, the founder of the construction company KG Group Imamidin Tashov.