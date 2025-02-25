Samat Matsakov's case: Court releases lawyer on his own recognizance

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek released lawyer Samat Matsakov on his own recognizance. The District Court informed 24.kg news agency.

Recall, the lawyer Samat Matsakov defended the rights of journalists. He was detained on November 29, 2024, and was remanded in custody until November 30. The court then extended the period of his detention until February 28, 2025.

Since his arrest, human rights activists have repeatedly reported violations of his rights. According to the State Committee for National Security, the lawyer was detained as part of the fight against corruption, fraud, and document forgery. The state committee reported that Samat Matsakov, using his connections in the judiciary, took possession of $22,000.