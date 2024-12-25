State Construction Agency reports on facilities built for year

The State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan has completed the construction and repair of 230 facilities for a year. The head of the agency, Nurdan Oruntaev, announced at a press conference.

According to the list of social and cultural facilities approved for 2024, at least 25.4 billion soms were allocated for infrastructure development in the regions, of which 11.6 billion were directed to the current financing.

During the year, the construction and repair of 230 facilities was completed, including:

100 schools,

45 kindergartens,

16 healthcare facilities,

9 cultural facilities,

16 sports complexes,

12 residential buildings,

22 water supply facilities,

10 other facilities.

To speed up construction, Kyrgyz Kurulush state enterprise was created, thanks to which construction begins within a month, and not in six months, as before. For example, the stadium named after D. Omurzakov was repaired for 70 days, and work at the stadium actively continues in Karakol.