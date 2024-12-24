11:34
Essential medicines to be exempt from VAT

Essential medicines will be exempt from VAT. The Deputy Chairman of the Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan, Kubanychbek Ysabekov, announced during a meeting of the Committee on Budget, Economic, and Fiscal Policy.

It should be noted that a 12 percent value-added tax (VAT) was introduced on pharmaceuticals and medical products earlier this year. MP Aisuluu Mamashova proposed exempting essential medicines from VAT.

According to the Deputy Chairman of the Tax Service, following the request of deputies, a decision has been made to abolish VAT on essential medicines. Currently, the Tax Service, together with the Ministry of Health, is revising the list of essential medicines. The list will be expanded as it currently does not include medications for patients undergoing hemodialysis, those with hepatitis, and other individuals in need.
