18:02
USD 87.45
EUR 91.29
RUB 0.95
English

Medicines production in Kyrgyzstan may be suspended by 2026

The share of domestically produced medicines in Kyrgyzstan remains very low, amounting to about 2-3 percent. It was announced today at a round table at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

According to representatives of the Committee of Pharmaceutical and Medical Activities of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, by the beginning of 2026, the activities of domestic manufacturers of medicines may be suspended.

This is due to the termination of national registration certificates, as well as the lack of time (until the end of this year) to bring the registration dossier into compliance with the requirements of the EAEU acts and other issues.

A total of 6,000 medicines are registered in the Kyrgyz Republic under the national procedure. Of these, only about 200 are registered according to the EAEU rules as of February 2025. This may lead to serious problems with the provision of medicines in 2026.

The participants also noted the problem of failures in the supply of medicines, including registered ones, sometimes even inexpensive ones. Some medicines are not available on the market for a long time, and patients have to order them themselves.

Earlier it was reported about the risk of disruptions in the supply of medicines to the markets of the EAEU countries. The largest pharmaceutical associations of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union — Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan — appealed to the Russian government with a request to speed up the adoption of relaxations to bring the registration documents for medicines in line with the EAEU rules.

According to their data, companies in Russia have already passed or initiated the necessary changes for 80 percent of medicines, while in other EAEU countries documents have been submitted for only 10-20 percent of medicines.

After January 1, 2026, disruptions in medicines supplies to EAEU member states may occur, potentially leading to a collapse in in pharmaceutical availability.
link: https://24.kg/english/320451/
views: 179
Print
Related
Kyrgyzfarmatsiya needs 3.5 billion soms to solve medicines shortage
Vital medicines to be exempt from VAT — Almambet Shykmamatov
Aidan Pharma pharmaceutical plant starts production of medicines
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan approves construction of pharmaceutical complex
Essential medicines to be exempt from VAT
Production of domestic medicines expanding in Kyrgyzstan
EAEU supports Kyrgyzstan's proposal - registration of medicines simplified
Aidan Pharma plant transferred to state, Health Minister visits facility
Kyrgyzstanis consume medicines for 18-19 billion soms per year
Plant for production of infusion solutions opened in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
21 plots put up for auction for implementation of green energy projects 21 plots put up for auction for implementation of green energy projects
Altynbek Kudaiberdiev appointed Deputy Minister of Finance Altynbek Kudaiberdiev appointed Deputy Minister of Finance
Fight at Kant school No. 3: 16-year-old student detained Fight at Kant school No. 3: 16-year-old student detained
Kyrgyzstan's tourism potential presented in France Kyrgyzstan's tourism potential presented in France
19 February, Wednesday
17:33
Teenager driving Niva hits child in Bishkek Teenager driving Niva hits child in Bishkek
17:25
MP proposes to establish charitable foundation under Health Ministry
16:27
Medicines production in Kyrgyzstan may be suspended by 2026
16:01
Makmal-Karakol railway project: $3 billion to be invested
15:46
Boston Consulting Group participates in discussion of KR's development program