Medicines production in Kyrgyzstan may be suspended by 2026

The share of domestically produced medicines in Kyrgyzstan remains very low, amounting to about 2-3 percent. It was announced today at a round table at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

According to representatives of the Committee of Pharmaceutical and Medical Activities of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, by the beginning of 2026, the activities of domestic manufacturers of medicines may be suspended.

This is due to the termination of national registration certificates, as well as the lack of time (until the end of this year) to bring the registration dossier into compliance with the requirements of the EAEU acts and other issues.

A total of 6,000 medicines are registered in the Kyrgyz Republic under the national procedure. Of these, only about 200 are registered according to the EAEU rules as of February 2025. This may lead to serious problems with the provision of medicines in 2026.

The participants also noted the problem of failures in the supply of medicines, including registered ones, sometimes even inexpensive ones. Some medicines are not available on the market for a long time, and patients have to order them themselves.

Earlier it was reported about the risk of disruptions in the supply of medicines to the markets of the EAEU countries. The largest pharmaceutical associations of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union — Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan — appealed to the Russian government with a request to speed up the adoption of relaxations to bring the registration documents for medicines in line with the EAEU rules.

According to their data, companies in Russia have already passed or initiated the necessary changes for 80 percent of medicines, while in other EAEU countries documents have been submitted for only 10-20 percent of medicines.

After January 1, 2026, disruptions in medicines supplies to EAEU member states may occur, potentially leading to a collapse in in pharmaceutical availability.