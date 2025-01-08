Cabinet approves list of goods and raw materials subject to zero VAT rate

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a list of goods and raw materials that will be subject to a zero VAT rate. The corresponding resolution has been signed by the Government.

The decision aims to support the agricultural sector and stabilize food prices.

The document says that the zero VAT rate applies to both finished products and raw materials intended for the production of feed for livestock, poultry, and fish.

Additionally, the duration of previously established preferential tax measures has been extended.

The Cabinet has also amended the earlier resolution on state regulation of prices for socially significant goods, removing sunflower from the list.