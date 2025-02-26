11:53
USD 87.45
EUR 91.56
RUB 1.00
English

Women detained in Osh for smuggling medicines to Uzbekistan

Officers of the Drug Control Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, together with the prosecutor’s office and the investigative service of the Internal Affairs Department of Kara-Suu district, stopped the activities of a criminal group that organized a channel for smuggling potent medicines to Uzbekistan.

Seven people involved in the illegal drug trafficking were detained within a criminal case initiated under Article 292, Part 2 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Among them are residents of Osh city, Kara-Suu town and Kara-Suu district, as well as pharmacy sellers.

During a multi-stage special operation, large batches of potent drugs were seized from the suspects, permitted for circulation only by prescription in accordance with the order of the Ministry of Health No. 1153 dated September 26, 2023.

The market value of the seized medicines exceeds 5.5 million soms.

Forensic chemical examinations have been ordered. Measures are being taken to identify other participants in the criminal scheme and to detect channels for the supply of contraband medicines.

Some of the detainees have been placed in the temporary detention facility of Kara-Suu district.
link: https://24.kg/english/321112/
views: 118
Print
Related
No medicines shortage expected in Kyrgyzstan — Department of Medicines
Medicines production in Kyrgyzstan may be suspended by 2026
Kyrgyzfarmatsiya needs 3.5 billion soms to solve medicines shortage
Vital medicines to be exempt from VAT — Almambet Shykmamatov
Aidan Pharma pharmaceutical plant starts production of medicines
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan approves construction of pharmaceutical complex
Tunnel for fuel smuggling discovered on border of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan
Essential medicines to be exempt from VAT
Student from Kyrgyzstan convicted in Novosibirsk for smuggling potent substances
Production of domestic medicines expanding in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign historic border agreement Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign historic border agreement
Cabinet Chairman discusses investment attraction with business Cabinet Chairman discusses investment attraction with business
Swimmer from Kyrgyzstan Denis Petrashov wins gold in USA Swimmer from Kyrgyzstan Denis Petrashov wins gold in USA
Moratorium on business inspections lifted in Kyrgyzstan Moratorium on business inspections lifted in Kyrgyzstan
26 February, Wednesday
11:47
Large-scale embezzlement uncovered in Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan Large-scale embezzlement uncovered in Defense Ministry...
11:28
17-year-old school student commits suicide in Budenovka village
11:15
Foreign Affairs Minister of Turkmenistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
11:07
Women detained in Osh for smuggling medicines to Uzbekistan
10:53
Poddubny Wrestling League: Akzhol Makhmudov defeats French athlete