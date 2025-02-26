Women detained in Osh for smuggling medicines to Uzbekistan

Officers of the Drug Control Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, together with the prosecutor’s office and the investigative service of the Internal Affairs Department of Kara-Suu district, stopped the activities of a criminal group that organized a channel for smuggling potent medicines to Uzbekistan.

Seven people involved in the illegal drug trafficking were detained within a criminal case initiated under Article 292, Part 2 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Among them are residents of Osh city, Kara-Suu town and Kara-Suu district, as well as pharmacy sellers.

During a multi-stage special operation, large batches of potent drugs were seized from the suspects, permitted for circulation only by prescription in accordance with the order of the Ministry of Health No. 1153 dated September 26, 2023.

The market value of the seized medicines exceeds 5.5 million soms.

Forensic chemical examinations have been ordered. Measures are being taken to identify other participants in the criminal scheme and to detect channels for the supply of contraband medicines.

Some of the detainees have been placed in the temporary detention facility of Kara-Suu district.