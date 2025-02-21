10:57
No medicines shortage expected in Kyrgyzstan — Department of Medicines

The Department of Medicines and Medical Products under the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan commented on concerns about a possible shortage of medicines.

It is noted that the requirements in the field of circulation of medicines within the framework of agreements between the EAEU countries are adopted primarily in the interests of protecting public health and are aimed at ensuring the safety and quality of medicines at the level of developed countries.

«The Eurasian Commission takes into account the current situation in the medicines markets of countries, taking into account the proposals of the parties to mitigate the transition to uniform requirements and prevent crisis situations in drug supply,» the department reported.

The Ministry of Health is waiting for consideration and amendments to the decision of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission «On temporary measures to establish the specifics of circulation of medicines for medical use» — the EAEU states are given the opportunity to register medicines according to their own (national) established rules until the end of 2027.

The EEC Council will also consider amending its decision «On the rules for registration and examination of medicines for medical use.» It will provide additional time for manufacturers to bring the registration dossier of previously registered medicines into compliance with the requirements of the EAEU.

The department believes that all this will help avoid a shortage of medicines in Kyrgyzstan.
