Kyrgyzfarmatsiya needs 3.5 billion soms to solve medicines shortage

Kyrgyzfarmatsiya needs 3.5 billion soms to fully address the shortage of medicines. The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said at a session of Ishenim and Yiman Nuru parliamentary factions.

He noted that when the company was established, it was allocated 1 billion soms, but 200 million soms were spent on purchase of insulin, other 200 million — on the fight against hepatitis, and this is non-refundable money.

«Currently, Kyrgyzfarmatsiya has 600 million soms, hospitals owe over 150 million soms,» the minister said.

Beishenaliev explained to deputies why medicines shortage was not as severe before. Previously, supplier companies delivered medicines to medical institutions, which paid them later. However, Kyrgyzfarmatsiya works directly with manufacturers, who require an upfront payment of 30-50 percent for procurement.

The Ministry of Finance cannot currently allocate 3.5 billion soms to Kyrgyzfarmatsiya, the official said, so the Ministry of Health planned to take a 1 billion soms loan, but all banks require a collateral.
