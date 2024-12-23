Kyrgyzstan’s company to supply drinking water to Uzbekistan

Uzbek companies Garnet Group and Magic Galaxy have signed long-term agreements for the supply of bottled drinking water Crystal from Kyrgyzstan. The Trade Mission of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Republic of Uzbekistan reported.

The Trade Mission also organized a two-day business program aimed at strengthening cooperation between Kyrgyz producers and Uzbek importers. The event included B2B meetings and negotiations that contributed to the conclusion of mutually beneficial contracts. The bottled water manufacturer signed two long-term contracts with distributors in Uzbekistan. It will be available to Uzbek consumers on a permanent basis. This contributes to the expansion of the export potential of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Trade Mission added, emphasizing that they are promoting Made in Kyrgyzstan brand.

Earlier, the Trade Mission of the Kyrgyz Republic in Tashkent held preliminary negotiations with one of the largest supermarket chains in Uzbekistan on the possibility of regular supplies of Kyrgyz potatoes.