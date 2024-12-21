Women's futsal team of Kyrgyzstan to play matches with Uzbekistan

Women’s futsal teams of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will play friendly matches. The Futsal Association of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on social media.

The games will take place on December 21 and December 23 in Bishkek as part of the preparation for the qualifying tournament for the Women’s Asian Cup 2025.

The qualifying matches will be held on January 11-19 in Indonesia. Nine teams that took first and second place in the groups, as well as the best team that took third place, will advance to the final round.