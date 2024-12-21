10:54
Kyrgyzstan still leads in EAEU in cargo, passenger transportation growth

The growth of freight and passenger transportation in the EAEU continues. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported.

According to the EEC, in January — October 2024, compared to the same period of the previous year, there was an increase in both the total passenger turnover in the EAEU (by 7.4 percent) and a number of national indicators: in Kazakhstan by 13.7 percent, Belarus by 9.2 percent, Russia by 6.7 percent and Kyrgyzstan by 5.9 percent.

At the same time, in the reporting period, there was an increase in cargo transportation in Kyrgyzstan (5.5 percent), Belarus (2.3 percent) and Kazakhstan (by 1.6 percent)

Earlier, the EEC reported the results of the first nine months of this year — the aggregate level of freight traffic in the Union increased by 0.5 percent, while growth in Kyrgyzstan was recorded at 6.2 percent.
