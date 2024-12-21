Mira Dzhangaracheva awarded Commander's Cross of Hungarian Order of Merit

In recognition of her work promoting culture of Hungary and art in Kyrgyzstan, public figure Mira Dzhangaracheva was awarded the Commander’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Hungarian Republic.

As noted, this is the first time a Kyrgyz woman has received this award. This order is awarded to foreigners only for special civil services to the country.

The Hungarian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Sandor Dorogi was present at the award ceremony.

«We know how much you have done to develop Hungarian-Kyrgyz relations, especially in the field of culture, and we highly appreciate it. We also know that you had very close ties with one of Hungary’s leading film directors, Marta Meszaros, of whom we are also very proud,» the Ambassador noted.

Mira Dzhangaracheva began actively working with Hungary in the 1990s. Then she supported the family of a Hungarian emigrant, a famous sculptor and architect, and in parallel a founder of Kyrgyz professional plastic art, Laszlo Meszaros, in searching for archives and creating a documentary about the years he lived in Kyrgyzstan.

Mira Dzhangaracheva is a well-known politician and public figure in Kyrgyzstan. She held the positions of Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Labor and Social Protection, and was a member of the Parliament. After leaving politics until 2015, she worked in the UN system.