11:55
USD 86.80
EUR 91.46
RUB 0.87
English

130th anniversary of great manaschi Sayakbai Karalaev celebrated in Hungary

A solemn event dedicated to the 130th anniversary of the outstanding Kyrgyz manaschi Sayakbai Karalaev was held in the Hungarian city of Lakitelek on December 6-7. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

As part of the celebration, a flower-laying ceremony took place at the monument to Sayakbai Karalaev, opened in 2023. This is the first monument to the great storyteller outside Kyrgyzstan. Manaschi Rysbai Isakov and Nurbek Talantbekov performed excerpts from the Manas epic.

The Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament Sandor Lezsak, the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Hungary Talantbek Kushchubekov, the Deputy Minister of Culture of the Kyrgyz Republic Gulbara Abdykalykova, the Secretary General of TURKSOY Sultan Raev and representatives of the scientific community made welcoming speeches.

In their speeches, they noted the significance of the Manas epic as a unique cultural heritage that unites peoples and inspires generations. They also told about Sayakbai Karalaev’s contribution to the preservation and popularization of the epic, emphasizing the international interest in Manas as a symbol of the rich history and spirituality of the Kyrgyz people.

Performances by Kyrgyz students studying under the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship program gave a special flavor to the event. They made a presentation about the culture of Kyrgyzstan, performed Kyrgyz national dances and musical pieces on the komuz.
link: https://24.kg/english/313795/
views: 128
Print
Related
Winners of international manaschi competition announced
Akylbek Japarov meets with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban
Kyrgyzstan to provide 100 scholarships for students from Hungary
Hungary to host next Organization of Turkic States summit in 2025
Sadyr Japarov meets with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban
Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister of Hungary to arrive in Kyrgyzstan for official visit
National holiday of Hungary celebrated in Bishkek
Akylbek Japarov holds talks with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban
Concert of Hungarian folk music to take place in Bishkek
Popular
Global vegetable oil prices grow by 7.5 percent in a month Global vegetable oil prices grow by 7.5 percent in a month
Population of Central Asia exceeds 80 million people Population of Central Asia exceeds 80 million people
Global prices for dairy products increased by 20.1 percent for year Global prices for dairy products increased by 20.1 percent for year
President Sadyr Japarov receives Ambassador of PRC Du Dewen President Sadyr Japarov receives Ambassador of PRC Du Dewen
11 December, Wednesday
11:40
Economy Ministry forecasts GDP of 1.4 trillion soms by the end of 2024 Economy Ministry forecasts GDP of 1.4 trillion soms by...
11:28
About 40 people affected by fire in Balban-Taimash housing estate
11:13
World Bank to allocate $500 million loan for Kambarata HPP 1
11:04
Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan announces date of winter school break
10:56
130th anniversary of great manaschi Sayakbai Karalaev celebrated in Hungary
10 December, Tuesday
17:56
Production of medical ethyl alcohol launched in Kyrgyzstan