Head of Presidential Affairs Department Kanybek Tumanbaev awarded Manas Order

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov awarded Kanybek Tumanbaev, head of the Presidential Affairs Department, the Order of Manas III degree. The corresponding decree was signed by the head of state.

The high award was presented for assistance to the activities of the State Mortgage Company in the construction of residential buildings throughout the country, contribution to the implementation of Karakol International Airport project, as well as for significant achievements in professional activities.
