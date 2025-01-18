Kyrgyz-Hungarian Fund to be additionally capitalized by $34 million

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev during his working trip to Budapest met with the Minister of Foreign Economic Relations and Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjarto. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

They discussed implementation of agreements signed last year in Bishkek, as well as further development of strategic partnership between the countries.

Bakyt Torobaev noted that he came to Hungary to implement the President’s instructions and expressed confidence that the talks would help strengthen cooperation. Such issues as the development of Issyk-Kul with the help of Hungarian specialists were discussed.

The parties also agreed to additionally capitalize the Kyrgyz-Hungarian Fund by $34 million and create a Business Council for business of the two countries.

They also considered issues of increasing exports of Kyrgyzstan’s products to Europe, creation of logistics centers that meet European standards, as well as cooperation in education, migration and aviation. Following the meeting, the parties expressed confidence in opening new opportunities for bilateral relations.