First foreign visit of acting Cabinet Chairman: Meeting with Orban in Budapest

The acting Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban in Budapest on December 17.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev arrived in Hungary for a one-day working visit.

The parties discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation, confirming their readiness to develop political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements reached during the official visit of Viktor Orban to Kyrgyzstan in November of this year.
