10:39
USD 87.00
EUR 90.55
RUB 0.84
English

STEM labs to appear in schools of Kyrgyzstan

A $40 million project aimed at creating STEM labs in schools of Kyrgyzstan has been approved in 2024. The press service of the Ministry of Education reported.

According to the ministry, textbooks on mathematics, natural sciences and English will be prepared for students based on the best examples in the world. At least 83 million soms were spent on licenses. Work is underway with local publishers and authors on other humanities subjects.

The ministry also noted the main areas of transition of school education to a 12-year model:

— New educational standards, modern curricula;

— Textbooks that meet international standards, with a special emphasis on science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

At least 1,491 million children study at 2,377 schools (including 204 private ones) in the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/314824/
views: 73
Print
Related
First in Kyrgyzstan online school Tunguch to be launched in September 2025
Kyrgyzstanis have opportunity to get higher education in China
MP proposes to introduce Arabic language into school education
700 quotas allocated for Kyrgyz applicants in Russian universities in 2025
EU allocates €7 million for education sector of Kyrgyzstan
OTS summit: Students of Bishkek universities, colleges to have online classes
Akylbek Japarov notes low quality of teaching in Kyrgyzstan
SCNS Academy opened in Bishkek with participation of Sadyr Japarov
First digital school to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
700 quotas allocated at Russian universities for citizens of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Akylbek Japarov leaves post of Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov leaves post of Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Automobile production increased significantly in Kyrgyzstan Automobile production increased significantly in Kyrgyzstan
Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed acting Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed acting Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers
Akylbek Japarov officially relieved of post of Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov officially relieved of post of Cabinet Chairman
20 December, Friday
10:35
Kyrgyz Pochtasy to open its branch in Turkey Kyrgyz Pochtasy to open its branch in Turkey
10:20
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan hold another meeting on border delimitation
10:16
STEM labs to appear in schools of Kyrgyzstan
10:07
Third People's Kurultai starts its work in Bishkek
10:03
MFA comments on European Parliament resolution on Temirlan Sultanbekov’s case
19 December, Thursday
17:27
President Sadyr Japarov opens new building of SCNS in Chui region
17:15
Electricity tariffs to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1, 2025
17:00
Manas International Airport OJSC changed its name