STEM labs to appear in schools of Kyrgyzstan

A $40 million project aimed at creating STEM labs in schools of Kyrgyzstan has been approved in 2024. The press service of the Ministry of Education reported.

According to the ministry, textbooks on mathematics, natural sciences and English will be prepared for students based on the best examples in the world. At least 83 million soms were spent on licenses. Work is underway with local publishers and authors on other humanities subjects.

The ministry also noted the main areas of transition of school education to a 12-year model:

— New educational standards, modern curricula;

— Textbooks that meet international standards, with a special emphasis on science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

At least 1,491 million children study at 2,377 schools (including 204 private ones) in the republic.