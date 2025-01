Sadyr Japarov signs law on renaming number of villages

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On renaming individual rural districts and villages in Jalal-Abad, Naryn, Talas, Chui and Issyk-Kul regions.»

According to the document, the following villages received new names:

• Tashtak village in Aksy district was renamed into Malkaldy;

• Parakanda village in Nooken district — into Barakelde;

• Bolshevik village in Kochkor district — into Bayaly Isakeyev;

• Yntymak village in Bakai-Ata district — into Shadykan;

• Novodonetskoye village in Manas district — into Aitmatov;

• Kozuchak village in Talas district — into Zhankoroz-Oluya;

• Balbal village in Talas district — into Zhanybek Baatyr;

• Chon-Aryk village in Moskovsky district — into Syidaly;

• Teploklyuchenka village in Ak-Suu district — into Ak-Suu.

The document was adopted by the Parliament on December 5, 2024.