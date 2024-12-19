Vietnamese companies to reconstruct Bishkek wastewater treatment facilities

Ceremony of signing of a public-private partnership agreement on the project «Reconstruction and modernization of Bishkek wastewater treatment facilities» took place in the conference room of the Bishkek City Hall.

As the press service of the municipality reported, the document was signed by the head of Bishkekvodokanal municipal enterprise and representatives of the consortium of companies SFC Investment Development for Environment Corporation and Phu Dien Investment Construction and Trading (Vietnam).

The ceremony was attended by Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhunushaliev. The head of the city emphasized that the project will be implemented under special control. «It is important for us to resolve the population’s issue and install high-quality equipment,» Dzhunushaliev noted.

The project is aimed at the comprehensive reconstruction and modernization of wastewater treatment facilities using modern technologies. The main activities include:

Transformation of the laboratory and providing it with advanced equipment for water quality analysis;

Introduction of an ultraviolet disinfection system instead of the outdated chlorination technology;

Automation of wastewater treatment control processes.

The following goals are expected to be achieved as a result of the project implementation:

Ensuring that the quality of treated wastewater meets national and European environmental standards;

Reducing the impact on the environment by introduction of an odor treatment system.

«The Bishkek City Hall gives priority attention to the development of projects in the housing and utilities sector. Particular importance is attached to attracting private funding for the implementation of initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life and development of urban infrastructure,» the statement says.