Treatment facilities and parks to be built in Cholpon-Ata using ADB funds

The loan and grant agreements between Kyrgyzstan and ADB to finance the project «Environmental Management of Issyk-Kul Lake and Sustainable Tourism Development» have been ratified. The President signed the corresponding law adopted by the Parliament on November 13, 2024.

According to the documents, ADB provides financial resources for implementation of the project «Environmental Management of Issyk-Kul Lake and Sustainable Tourism Development» in the amount of $56 million, of which $31 million are grant funds and $25 million are loan funds.

Within the project, it is planned to build sewage treatment facilities in Cholpon-Ata city with a daily wastewater treatment capacity of 14,200 cubic meters, more than 150 kilometers of sewage system, 11 kilometers of promenade (pedestrian area and bicycle path), a history museum and three recreation parks. In addition, the infrastructure of tourism facilities in the petroglyph area of ​​Cholpon-Ata will be improved.