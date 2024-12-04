21:55
USD 86.80
EUR 91.06
RUB 0.82
English

Treatment facilities and parks to be built in Cholpon-Ata using ADB funds

The loan and grant agreements between Kyrgyzstan and ADB to finance the project «Environmental Management of Issyk-Kul Lake and Sustainable Tourism Development» have been ratified. The President signed the corresponding law adopted by the Parliament on November 13, 2024.

According to the documents, ADB provides financial resources for implementation of the project «Environmental Management of Issyk-Kul Lake and Sustainable Tourism Development» in the amount of $56 million, of which $31 million are grant funds and $25 million are loan funds.

Within the project, it is planned to build sewage treatment facilities in Cholpon-Ata city with a daily wastewater treatment capacity of 14,200 cubic meters, more than 150 kilometers of sewage system, 11 kilometers of promenade (pedestrian area and bicycle path), a history museum and three recreation parks. In addition, the infrastructure of tourism facilities in the petroglyph area of ​​Cholpon-Ata will be improved.
link: https://24.kg/english/313148/
views: 50
Print
Related
ADB launches initiative to build resilience to melting glaciers
ADB to allocate $50 million loan to support Kyrgyzstan's economy
Asian Development Bank issues first Kyrgyz som-denominated bond
ADB invited to participate in Kambarata HPP 1 project
ADB to give Kyrgyzstan $222 million for development of social sphere
Losses of Central Asian countries from climate change to reach 3.8 percent
Постоянному представительству АБР в КР требуется специалист по IT-поддержке
ADB approves $32.35 million of additional financing for rural water supply in KR
ADB to allocate $56 million for treatment facilities construction in Cholpon-Ata
ADB to provide $109.5 million for construction of Barskoon - Karakol road
Popular
Lawyer Samat Matsakov taken into custody until December 30 Lawyer Samat Matsakov taken into custody until December 30
Minister Kulubaev to participate Central Asia – China ministerial meeting Minister Kulubaev to participate Central Asia – China ministerial meeting
Yandex.Taxi office in Bishkek searched Yandex.Taxi office in Bishkek searched
Kyrgyzaltyn plans to adopt innovations and experience of Uzbek jewelers Kyrgyzaltyn plans to adopt innovations and experience of Uzbek jewelers
4 December, Wednesday
21:49
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan complete border delineation Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan complete border delineation
21:42
Treatment facilities and parks to be built in Cholpon-Ata using ADB funds
21:36
Bishkek City Drama Theater to host first inclusive theatrical performance
15:28
Concept of “women's entrepreneurship” to be enshrined in laws of Kyrgyzstan
15:18
Analysts tell about increase in housing prices in Bishkek