Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Vietnam

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev arrived in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for an official visit. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

A guard of honor was lined up at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, and the flags of the two countries were hung.

As part of the visit, Adylbek Kasymaliev will meet with the country’s top leadership. The parties will discuss key areas of bilateral cooperation, issues of strengthening political dialogue, developing trade and economic ties and investment interaction.

In addition, a number of documents will be signed during the visit.

The Cabinet Chairman will also visit a number of historical and cultural heritage sites of the country, and will also take part in a business forum with representatives of the Vietnamese business community, during which the prospects for developing trade, economic and investment cooperation will be discussed.
