Social Democrats call on Temirlan Sultanbekov to end hunger strike

Social Democrats political party made an official appeal calling on Temirlan Sultanbekov to end his hunger strike. The statement notes that Sultanbekov’s protest has become «an act of unprecedented courage and a symbol of the struggle for truth and justice in connection with violations in the elections to city councils.» The text of the appeal was published by the party’s leader Kadyr Atambayev on his social media account.

The party emphasized that they have repeatedly asked Sultanbekov to end his hunger strike, but now, given the threat to his health, they have made an official decision to insist on this.

In their appeal, the party members expressed admiration for the activist’s determination and fortitude, noting that his voice was heard, and the protest attracted public attention both in the country and abroad.

On November 15, the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek chose a preventive measure against the leader of Social Democrats party Temirlan Sultanbekov and its detained members in the form of arrest. Temirlan Sultanbekov, Irina Karamushkina and Roza Turksever were placed in the pretrial detention center No. 1 until January 13, 2025.

Searches were conducted at the headquarters of the political party on November 13. The Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported the initiation of a criminal case under the article «Vote buying» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.