13:22
USD 87.00
EUR 91.29
RUB 0.84
English

Social Democrats call on Temirlan Sultanbekov to end hunger strike

Social Democrats political party made an official appeal calling on Temirlan Sultanbekov to end his hunger strike. The statement notes that Sultanbekov’s protest has become «an act of unprecedented courage and a symbol of the struggle for truth and justice in connection with violations in the elections to city councils.» The text of the appeal was published by the party’s leader Kadyr Atambayev on his social media account.

The party emphasized that they have repeatedly asked Sultanbekov to end his hunger strike, but now, given the threat to his health, they have made an official decision to insist on this.

In their appeal, the party members expressed admiration for the activist’s determination and fortitude, noting that his voice was heard, and the protest attracted public attention both in the country and abroad.

On November 15, the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek chose a preventive measure against the leader of Social Democrats party Temirlan Sultanbekov and its detained members in the form of arrest. Temirlan Sultanbekov, Irina Karamushkina and Roza Turksever were placed in the pretrial detention center No. 1 until January 13, 2025.

Searches were conducted at the headquarters of the political party on November 13. The Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported the initiation of a criminal case under the article «Vote buying» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/314686/
views: 186
Print
Related
Case against Social Democrats: Seid Atambayev asks to stop strife
Temirlan Sultanbekov's father appeals to authorities of Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek City Court remands Social Democrats party members in custody
Court upholds CEC decision on Social Democrats party
Social Democrats will not be listed on ballots - CEC member
Social Democrats party leader, party members placed in pretrial detention center
Social Democrats leader Temirlan Sultanbekov goes on hunger strike
Social Democrats party leader Temirlan Sultanbekov placed in detention center
Social Democrats Party removed from elections to Bishkek City Council
Tashiev comments on detention of members of Social Democrats party
Popular
Akylbek Japarov leaves post of Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov leaves post of Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Automobile production increased significantly in Kyrgyzstan Automobile production increased significantly in Kyrgyzstan
Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed acting Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed acting Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers
Akylbek Japarov officially relieved of post of Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov officially relieved of post of Cabinet Chairman
19 December, Thursday
11:32
Qatar Foundation donates desks and chairs to schools in Kyrgyzstan Qatar Foundation donates desks and chairs to schools in...
11:20
Bishkek to host concert of Iranian traditional music
11:09
SCNS returns 59 hectares of apple orchard in Talas region to state
11:05
Association of Paralegals established in Kyrgyzstan
10:46
Vietnamese companies to reconstruct Bishkek wastewater treatment facilities