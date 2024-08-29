Bishkek hosts annual August conference for teachers

Bishkek hosted an annual August pedagogical conference for heads of educational organizations «100 Years of Education: Transformation, Challenges and New Horizons».

Mayor of the city Aibek Dzhunushaliev noted that changes have occurred in the field of education. As part of the administrative-territorial reform, the number of schools has increased, as have the issues that should be resolved at the local level.

The main report on the topic: «Education in the Age of Change: Lessons of the Past, Innovations of the Present, Vision of the Future» was presented by the Director of the Department of Education Rakhat Musayeva.

A number of reports were also presented on modern requirements for educational results, the need to improve the qualifications of personnel and the quality of education, the use of electronic school systems, as well as STEM technologies in education.

The event was held in order to identify new forms of organizing the educational process and ensuring quality education, as well as summing up the results of the curriculum for the 2023/24 academic year and developing prospects for the development of the municipal education system.

Following the meeting, the participants adopted a conference resolution.

Within the framework of the administrative-territorial reform, the structure of the capital’s education includes 121 schools and 111 kindergartens. At least 12 of them are specialized, 6 are extracurricular organizations. More than 230,000 children will sit at school desks in the 2024/25 academic year.