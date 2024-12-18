Wrestler Aisuluu Tynybekova posts photo with her husband

The well-known Kyrgyz athlete Aisuluu Tynybekova posted a photo with her husband.

«In fact, I always believed that happiness loves silence, and I preferred not to make my personal life public. But now I feel that the time has come to open new pages of my life, to support and show the person who makes me the happiest in the world,» she posted.

The athlete emphasized that every girl deserves happiness, and admitted that her happiness is her family.

Aisuluu Tynybekova is one of the most titled athletes in Kyrgyzstan, a multiple world champion in wrestling and the pride of the country.