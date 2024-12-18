22:27
USD 87.00
EUR 91.29
RUB 0.84
English

Wrestler Aisuluu Tynybekova posts photo with her husband

The well-known Kyrgyz athlete Aisuluu Tynybekova posted a photo with her husband.

«In fact, I always believed that happiness loves silence, and I preferred not to make my personal life public. But now I feel that the time has come to open new pages of my life, to support and show the person who makes me the happiest in the world,» she posted.

The athlete emphasized that every girl deserves happiness, and admitted that her happiness is her family.

Aisuluu Tynybekova is one of the most titled athletes in Kyrgyzstan, a multiple world champion in wrestling and the pride of the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/314624/
views: 253
Print
Related
Athlete Aisuluu Tynybekova gets married
Aisuluu Tynybekova plans to participate in Olympics in Los Angeles
Aisuluu Tynybekova to continue her sports career
Aisuluu Tynybekova elected Vice President of Wrestling Federation
Aisuluu Tynybekova organizes exhibition dedicated to her career in Bishkek
Olympics in Paris: Aisuluu Tynybekova to fight for bronze
Olympics 2024: Wrestler Aisuluu Tynybekova reaches semifinals
United World Wrestling publishes interview with Aisuluu Tynybekova
Kyrgyzstani Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold at tournament in Poland
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold at Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre Tournament
Popular
Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title
Japan to allocate 1.1 billion soms for airports of Kyrgyzstan Japan to allocate 1.1 billion soms for airports of Kyrgyzstan
Demand for skilled workers remains in labor market of Kyrgyzstan Demand for skilled workers remains in labor market of Kyrgyzstan
Colleagues from Japan visit Forensic Service of Kyrgyzstan Colleagues from Japan visit Forensic Service of Kyrgyzstan
18 December, Wednesday
17:55
TNK Shumkar starts production of heavy trucks TNK Shumkar starts production of heavy trucks
17:49
Parliament passes draft Labor Code in second and third readings
17:11
First bone marrow transplant was performed in Kyrgyzstan— Sultan Stambekov
16:56
Almambet Shykmamatov appointed Chairman of State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan
16:22
More than 69,000 Kyrgyzstanis are on blacklist of Russian authorities