15:59
USD 87.45
EUR 102.69
RUB 1.04
English

Aisuluu Tynybekova elected as member of UWW Athletes’ Commission

Aisuluu Tynybekova has been elected as a member of the United World Wrestling (UWW) Athletes’ Commission. She will serve from 2025 to 2029. She announced this on her social media.

The election took place in Zagreb, Croatia, during the World Wrestling Championships.

The commission includes nine outstanding wrestlers representing various continents, including renowned athletes such as Arsen Julfalakyan from Argentina and Yui Susaki from Japan.

Membership in the commission allows the Kyrgyzstani and her colleagues to directly represent the interests of wrestlers at the UWW Bureau and Congress levels, thereby influencing key decisions within the international federation.

The UWW Athletes’ Commission is a body created in 2013 to serve as a bridge between athletes and UWW officials. The goal is to protect the rights and interests of wrestlers of all styles.
link: https://24.kg/english/345053/
views: 175
Print
Related
Aisuluu Tynybekova announces return to professional wrestling
Aiperi Medet kyzy tops UWW world ranking
Aisuluu Tynybekova named Asia's Best Wrestler in 2024 by UWW Asia
Aisuluu Tynybekova's wedding takes place in Bishkek
Wrestler Aisuluu Tynybekova posts photo with her husband
Kyrgyzstani Aiperi Medet kyzy tops UWW world ranking
Athlete Aisuluu Tynybekova gets married
Aisuluu Tynybekova plans to participate in Olympics in Los Angeles
Cholpon Sultanbekova elected member of UWW Bureau
Чолпон Султанбекова избрана в члены бюро Объединенного мира борьбы (UWW)
Popular
Construction of 40-story buildings now possible in Kyrgyzstan Construction of 40-story buildings now possible in Kyrgyzstan
Trio Nomad welcomed in Bishkek after winning second place at Intervision 2025 Trio Nomad welcomed in Bishkek after winning second place at Intervision 2025
Weather alert in Kyrgyzstan: Heavy rains expected Weather alert in Kyrgyzstan: Heavy rains expected
Director of contracting organization suspected of corruption in Kara-Balta Director of contracting organization suspected of corruption in Kara-Balta
26 September, Friday
15:50
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan introduces pay supplements for transport sector workers Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan introduces pay supplements for tr...
15:16
11 percent of population suffers from mental disorders in Kyrgyzstan
14:56
Cabinet of Ministers extends ban on livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan
14:46
Cabinet of Ministers expands access to data through e-Kyzmat system
14:29
Aisuluu Tynybekova elected as member of UWW Athletes’ Commission