Aisuluu Tynybekova elected as member of UWW Athletes’ Commission

Aisuluu Tynybekova has been elected as a member of the United World Wrestling (UWW) Athletes’ Commission. She will serve from 2025 to 2029. She announced this on her social media.

The election took place in Zagreb, Croatia, during the World Wrestling Championships.

The commission includes nine outstanding wrestlers representing various continents, including renowned athletes such as Arsen Julfalakyan from Argentina and Yui Susaki from Japan.

Membership in the commission allows the Kyrgyzstani and her colleagues to directly represent the interests of wrestlers at the UWW Bureau and Congress levels, thereby influencing key decisions within the international federation.

The UWW Athletes’ Commission is a body created in 2013 to serve as a bridge between athletes and UWW officials. The goal is to protect the rights and interests of wrestlers of all styles.