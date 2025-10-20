11:07
Aisuluu Tynybekova becomes Ambassador for 6th World Nomad Games

Two-time Olympic medalist and World Cup winner in freestyle wrestling, Aisuluu Tynybekova, has become an Ambassador for the 6th World Nomad Games.

She will promote and popularize the upcoming 2026 national sports competitions not only in Kyrgyzstan but also internationally.

The mission of the World Nomad Games is to popularize the culture and traditions of nomadic peoples, as well as strengthen international cultural and sporting cooperation. The Games are already attracting athletes from other countries and promoting tourism, the exchange of experiences, and deepening of dialogue between different peoples.

Aisuluu Tynybekova is a six-time Asian Champion, three-time World Champion, World Cup winner, and medalist in numerous international competitions.

She won a silver medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 6th World Nomad Games will be held from August 31 to September 6, 2026. According to the organizing committee, the opening ceremony will be held in Bishkek. The Games themselves and the closing ceremony will be held in Issyk-Kul region. Guests from 89 countries are expected to attend the event.

The World Nomad Games are international ethnic sports competitions. They include games of the historically nomadic peoples of Central Asia.
