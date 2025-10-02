Aisuluu Tynybekova dropped from UWW world rankings

Aisuluu Tynybekova has been removed from the world rankings by United World Wrestling (UWW), following the publication of the updated list based on the results of the World Championships held in Croatia from September 13 to September 21.

Recall, after the Paris Olympics, where the Kyrgyz wrestler won a bronze medal, she announced a temporary pause in her career. She was later elected Vice President of the Wrestling Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic and recently joined the UWW Athletes’ Commission.

At the end of 2024, Tynybekova held the third position in the world ranking in the 62 kg weight category. After the Asian Championships in April, she dropped to fifth place, then to seventh in June, and following the World Championships in Croatia, she was removed from the list entirely.