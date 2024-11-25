Aisuluu Tynybekova plans to participate in Olympics in Los Angeles

Two-time Olympic medalist Aisuluu Tynybekova plans to participate in the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028. She announced this in an interview with NTRK Sport.

Aisuluu Tynybekova noted that she has not yet won an Olympic gold medal in her sports career.

«I have received all the other awards. Every athlete dreams of returning from the Olympics with a gold medal. The feeling when you become a champion is special. It cannot be compared to anything. You want to fight again and again for this victory,» she said.

Earlier, the athlete became Vice President of the Women’s Wrestling Federation of Kyrgyzstan and announced continuation of her career.

Aisuluu Tynybekova is one of the most titled athletes of the Kyrgyz Republic: winner of silver and bronze medals at the Olympic Games, multiple world and Asian champion.