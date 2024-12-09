12:19
Athlete Aisuluu Tynybekova gets married

Well-known Kyrgyz athlete Aisuluu Tynybekova shared news of her marriage on her social media account.

«When you meet your person, words are unnecessary. I have found happiness, peace of mind and someone who did not wait for an answer, but simply acted,» she posted.

The athlete also noted that this year brought her another victory: «This is love, a new life and family.»

The name of her husband has not yet been revealed.

Earlier, at the end of November, two-time Olympic medalist Aisuluu Tynybekova announced her plans to participate in the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.
