17:05
USD 87.45
EUR 103.16
RUB 1.06
English

Aisuluu Tynybekova announces return to professional wrestling

World wrestling champion and Olympic medalist Aisuluu Tynybekova announced her readiness to return to professional sport. A video interview with the athlete was shared on social media.

Aisuluu Tynybekova emphasized that she missed the mat and plans to resume competing next year.
«To all wrestling fans, I want to say: yes, I really want to come back. Inshallah, I will start little by little next year. My husband fully supports me — he is also involved in wrestling, and it was thanks to the sport that we met,» she said.

Fans can therefore expect to see Tynybekova again at international tournaments, with her comeback likely to become one of the key events in Kyrgyzstan’s sports scene.

Tynybekova stepped away from competition after getting married, dedicating her time to family life.
link: https://24.kg/english/343879/
views: 135
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani Bekzat Almaz uulu wins silver at World Wrestling Championships
Ernazar Akmataliev — bronze medalist of World Wrestling Championships in Croatia
Bekzat Almaz Uulu scores second victory at World Wrestling Championships
Turkic Universiade: Kyrgyz freestyle wrestling team wins six medals
Kyrgyz wrestlers winning World Championship to receive apartments
Kyrgyzstani Uran Satybaldiev wins his first victory at UFC tournament
U20 World Wrestling Championships: Zhantoro Mirzaliev reaches final
U20 World Wrestling Championship: Kaiyrkul Sharshebaeva wins bronze
Zhantoro Mirzaliev reaches semifinals of U20 World Wrestling Championship
Kaiyrkul Sharshebaeva to compete for bronze at World Wrestling Championships
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to raise teachers’ salaries starting April 2026 Kyrgyzstan to raise teachers’ salaries starting April 2026
Domestic fish consumption grows in Kyrgyzstan Domestic fish consumption grows in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan preparing to launch production of gasoline from own oil Kyrgyzstan preparing to launch production of gasoline from own oil
Foreign national wanted internationally detained in Bishkek Foreign national wanted internationally detained in Bishkek
17 September, Wednesday
16:58
Underground gambling club in Bishkek busted by criminal investigation officers Underground gambling club in Bishkek busted by criminal...
16:47
10th International Theatre Festival of Small Forms IMPULSE opened in Bishkek
16:17
Aisuluu Tynybekova announces return to professional wrestling
15:48
11 criminal cases for abducting girls for marriage opened in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
15:34
State Duma ratifies protocol on supply of oil and oil products to Kyrgyzstan