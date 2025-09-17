Aisuluu Tynybekova announces return to professional wrestling

World wrestling champion and Olympic medalist Aisuluu Tynybekova announced her readiness to return to professional sport. A video interview with the athlete was shared on social media.

Aisuluu Tynybekova emphasized that she missed the mat and plans to resume competing next year.

«To all wrestling fans, I want to say: yes, I really want to come back. Inshallah, I will start little by little next year. My husband fully supports me — he is also involved in wrestling, and it was thanks to the sport that we met,» she said.

Fans can therefore expect to see Tynybekova again at international tournaments, with her comeback likely to become one of the key events in Kyrgyzstan’s sports scene.

Tynybekova stepped away from competition after getting married, dedicating her time to family life.