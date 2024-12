Law enforcement officers detained a 35-year-old man in Kara-Balta city, who stabbed a passerby in the back and ran away. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

The police reported that an altercation occurred between strangers on November 1, 2024 at about 8 p.m. at the intersection of Zhaiyl Baatyr and 8 March streets in Kara-Balta city. During the quarrel, one of them took out a knife, stabbed his opponent in the back and ran away from the scene. The victim is 33-year-old man, who wrote a statement to law enforcement agencies.

A case was opened under the article «Causing grievous bodily harm» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Law enforcers managed to identify the suspect. He turned out to be 35-year-old man, who was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation continues.