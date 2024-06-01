12:59
USD 87.70
EUR 95.02
RUB 0.97
English

Incident with replacement of state symbols at schools investigated in Suzak

Unknown people lowered to the ground and burned the state flags placed on the arch near B. Shamshiev secondary schools No. 4 and S. Atabekov No. 88. The flags were replaced with white cloths with Arabic inscriptions. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Jalal-Abad region reported.

The incident occurred on May 30 from 3.20 a.m. to 4 a.m. At about 4.15 a.m., a resident of Bek-Abad village reported to police department of Suzak district that a white cloth with an Arabic inscription was hanging near the village school.

The operative-investigation group of Jalal-Abad Department of Internal Affairs and Suzak District Department of Internal Affairs went to the scene and found that white cloths with inscriptions in Arabic were hung on the arch at the two schools, and the state flags were lowered and burned.

According to the police, the language of instruction in one of the schools is Kyrgyz and in the other — Uzbek. A similar white flag with an inscription was also found on the gate of Atabekov village administration building.

All the facts were registered. The incident was documented with the help of photo and video shooting, the flags were seized and sent for examination.

Investigative measures are underway to identify people responsible for the incident.
link: https://24.kg/english/295577/
views: 167
Print
Related
Embassies of Kyrgyzstan abroad receive new flags of country
Four tourists from Czech Republic die in avalanche in Jyrgalan
Sixth-grader found dead at home in Issyk-Kul region
Ex-head of Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district found hanged
Foreigner detained in Bishkek after stabbing his friend with scissors
Two schoolchildren rescued after falling through ice in Balykchi
Parliament changes flag, but MP Maliev insists on next changes
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts bill to change state flag
Parliamentary committee approves bill on changing flag in third reading
15 delegates of Kurultai from Kemin district oppose changing state flag
Popular
Rosatom prepares pre-feasibility studies for NPPs for Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan Rosatom prepares pre-feasibility studies for NPPs for Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan
Foreigner detained for drug trafficking in Vostok village Foreigner detained for drug trafficking in Vostok village
Man wanted by Interpol of Mongolia for raping teenager detained in Bishkek Man wanted by Interpol of Mongolia for raping teenager detained in Bishkek
Unstable weather expected in Kyrgyzstan Unstable weather expected in Kyrgyzstan
1 June, Saturday
11:25
Fraud suspect detained in Bishkek Fraud suspect detained in Bishkek
10:50
Kyrgyzstan among the top three buyers of ice cream from Russia
10:28
Members of Hizb ut-Tahrir extremist organization detained in Suzak
10:21
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Children's Day
10:08
SCNS detains former general director of gold mining company