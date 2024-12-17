16:49
President Japarov receives credentials from Ambassadors of several countries

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov received credentials from Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary accredited with residence in third countries.

The Ambassadors of Canada Christopher Duggan, the Kingdom of Spain Luis Francisco Martinez Montes, the Republic of Estonia Jaap Ora, the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria Mohamed Irki, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Jemal Beker Abdullah, the Eastern Republic of Uruguay Juan Fernando Lugris Rodriguez, and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Rosalba Lo Bue Antico presented their credentials.

The ceremony was held in Yntymak Ordo complex.

The head of state congratulated the diplomats on the official start of their mission, noting that since ancient times the Kyrgyz people have attached great importance to diplomatic activity, always respecting and appreciating it. According to him, since gaining independence, Kyrgyzstan has consistently developed political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation with all countries of the world.
