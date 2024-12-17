16:48
English

National Bank does not sell digital soms — Melis Turgunbaev

Deputy Eldar Abakirov reported at a meeting of the Committee on Transport, Communications, Architecture and Construction of the Parliament that Kyrgyzstanis in Russia receive messages from scammers that the National Bank is putting digital soms into circulation, as well as calls to buy them.

The Chairman of the National Bank, Melis Turgunbaev, reported that the country’s central bank does not sell digital soms. And it will be put into circulation only in 2027.

The deputy asked the head of the National Bank to publish this information on the bank’s website.
