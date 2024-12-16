13:06
First in Kyrgyzstan online school Tunguch to be launched in September 2025

The first in Kyrgyzstan online school Tunguch will be launched in September 2025. Deputy Minister of Education and Science for Digital Development Lira Samykbaeva announced at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on social policy.

She noted that the draft resolution was sent to the Cabinet of Ministers.

«The platform has been developed. The only thing is that the project on enrolling students has to pass. The Ministry of Finance has provided funds. UNICEF provides teachers with equipment throughout the republic. Admission will begin in September next year,» Lira Samykbaeva said.

The online school will be available not only to children with disabilities, but also to Kyrgyzstanis staying outside the country or young athletes.
