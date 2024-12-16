13:05
State Construction Agency instructed to solve parking problem in cities

The country’s leadership instructed the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services to solve the parking problem in Bishkek. The head of the agency, Nurdan Oruntaev, posted on Facebook.

According to him, from now on the State Construction Agency will not give permission to build multi-story buildings without parking spaces.

«In connection with the acute problem of lack of parking in cities, the leadership instructed us to develop measures to solve this issue. In September, we introduced the 1-1 mechanism for apartment buildings. That is, from now on, each apartment in buildings under construction must have one parking space, and in buildings higher than five floors, the presence of parking spaces in the basements will be a mandatory condition. If this requirement is not met, we will not issue a construction permit,» Nurdan Oruntaev wrote.

In addition, the State Agency has authorized the use of innovative technologies, such as car lifts, which are already used in other countries. These measures are aimed at streamlining construction and creating comfortable conditions for city residents.
link: https://24.kg/english/314296/
