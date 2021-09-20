Modern city parking system to be created in Bishkek

A modern system of city parking will be created in Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall reported.

Work on modernization of the city parking system will begin in the near future.

«It is planned to automate the system, first of all, of the existing municipal parking lots and parking spaces on city streets, in markets, parks, in crowded places. Future parking lots will be equipped with modern hardware and software systems, which will minimize physical participation of a person in this process,» the City Hall said.

The City Hall believes that this will bring order to all parking lots in the city, and residents of the capital will be provided with modern, clean parking spaces.