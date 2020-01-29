Parking near Bishkek's markets becomes paid

A project of paid municipal parking lots near markets was launched in Bishkek. The head of the Bishkek Parking Places and Parking Lots Municipal Enterprise Islan Momokonov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the restoration of order in the capital began with Osh market.

«The cost is 25 soms regardless of how long the vehicle is in the parking lot. The fee is charged from 8.00 to 20.00. Our employees are dressed in orange vests with the logo of the City Hall and the municipal enterprise, everyone has badges. Information stands were installed on the paid sections. Payment is made in cash. Operators have receipts,» he said.

Paid parking was organized near Osh market, Comfort market on Ibraimov Street, Maslosyrbaza on Kulatov Street and the old market on Orozbekov Street.

It is planned plan to open such a parking near Ortho-Sai market from the next week.

«All the territory near Alamedin market is leased and there is no parking space. But we are working on this issue. Osh market is experiencing difficulties due to spontaneous trade. It is impossible to organize parking on Kuliev and Kievskaya Streets. We are working with the district administration and the State Traffic Safety Department on raids issue,» Islan Momokonov added.

The City Hall has developed a new regulation on organization of parking, which provides for an increase in the cost of the tariff depending on the zones. But the document has not been approved by the deputies of the Bishkek City Council.