Municipal parking attendants hold rally in Bishkek

Workers of Bishkek Parking Lots municipal enterprise hold a rally near the Bishkek City Hall in the capital.

About 20 people demand resignation of the director of the municipal enterprise Talantbek Zhamgyrchiev. The protesters claim that he forced the parking attendants to work on weekends, and took away the proceeds.

Employees of the enterprise, who work at Osh market near Beishenaliev Street, take part in the rally.

«Talantbek Zhamgyrchiev is not an executive manager, he is deemed unfit for the position. Many employees were fired and he hired his acquaintances,» they say.

Talantbek Zhamgyrchiev was a deputy of the Bishkek City Council.