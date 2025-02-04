Bishkek City Hall proposes fine of up to 1,000 soms for unpaid parking

Bishkek City Hall is proposing a fine of up to 1,000 som for unpaid parking. Vice Mayor of the capital Zhamalbek Yrsaliev presented the corresponding bill at a meeting of the Committee on Law and Order, Combating Crime and Corruption of the Parliament.

For legal entities, the fine for unpaid parking in a paid zone will be 5,000 soms.

According to Yrsaliev, the municipality is trying to implement an automated parking payment system through investors and public-private partnerships.

«But potential investors say that the lack of mechanisms to hold drivers accountable for not paying for parking will prevent the project’s successful implementation,» the official stated in his report.

According to Zhamalbek Yrsaliev, the capital’s City Hall currently has 47 parking lots with 2,592 spaces.

Having reviewed the bill, lawmakers approved it in the first reading.