38 hectares of land to be allocated for expansion of Karakol airport runway

At least 38 hectares of land will be allocated for expansion of Karakol airport runway. Adylbek Kasymaliev signed the corresponding resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the document, 38.3 hectares of agricultural land will be transferred to the category of industrial and transport territories for expansion of the runway of Karakol international airport.

Land plots in Altyn-Arashan village, Ak-Suu district, will be affected by the expansion of the airport.

Local authorities are obliged to:

Make changes to land registration documents;

Ensure that the territory is used strictly for its intended purpose;

Develop urban planning documents in compliance with construction norms;

Ensure monitoring of possible natural risks;

Organize the protection of historical and cultural heritage and involve archaeologists in construction;

In case of improper use, return the land to its original state.

The airport stopped operating in 2018, and its large-scale reconstruction began in 2022. The airport was opened after reconstruction on December 11, 2024.