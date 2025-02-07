18:44
USD 87.45
EUR 90.93
RUB 0.90
English

38 hectares of land to be allocated for expansion of Karakol airport runway

At least 38 hectares of land will be allocated for expansion of Karakol airport runway. Adylbek Kasymaliev signed the corresponding resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the document, 38.3 hectares of agricultural land will be transferred to the category of industrial and transport territories for expansion of the runway of Karakol international airport.

Land plots in Altyn-Arashan village, Ak-Suu district, will be affected by the expansion of the airport.

Local authorities are obliged to:

  • Make changes to land registration documents;
  • Ensure that the territory is used strictly for its intended purpose;
  • Develop urban planning documents in compliance with construction norms;
  • Ensure monitoring of possible natural risks;
  • Organize the protection of historical and cultural heritage and involve archaeologists in construction;
  • In case of improper use, return the land to its original state.

The airport stopped operating in 2018, and its large-scale reconstruction began in 2022. The airport was opened after reconstruction on December 11, 2024.
link: https://24.kg/english/319295/
views: 96
Print
Related
Cable car support collapses at Karakol ski resort
American magazine calls Karakol adventure capital of Central Asia
Japan to allocate 1.1 billion soms for airports of Kyrgyzstan
Price of Bishkek-Karakol flight tickets announced
First plane with passengers lands at newly opened Karakol airport
New airport in Jalal-Abad: Cabinet to sign $1.2 billion agreement
New international airport to be built in Jalal-Abad in 2025
New cargo terminal to be built at Osh airport
New airports to be opened in three regions of Kyrgyzstan within a month
Renovated departure hall for local flights opened at Manas Airport
Popular
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait
President Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan President Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan
Asian Games: Kyrgyz curling team defeats Qatar, loses to China, Philippines Asian Games: Kyrgyz curling team defeats Qatar, loses to China, Philippines
Over 1,800 citizens of Central Asia subject to deportation from USA Over 1,800 citizens of Central Asia subject to deportation from USA
7 February, Friday
18:25
Doctors of Chemotherapy Department of Oncology Center suspected of corruption Doctors of Chemotherapy Department of Oncology Center s...
18:19
38 hectares of land to be allocated for expansion of Karakol airport runway
18:07
Deputy Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Tatikov resigns
17:54
9th Asian Winter Games: Sadyr Japarov attends welcoming ceremony
17:36
New anthem of Kyrgyzstan: Culture Ministry to announce competition