Flights have been restricted at seven airports in Russia, Russian media outlet RBC reports.

Starting from February 15, flights have been restricted at the airports of Astrakhan, Vladikavkaz, Volgograd, Grozny, Kaluga, Saratov, and Ulyanovsk, which are temporarily not receiving or dispatching aircraft.

According to RBC, these measures were introduced in response to drone attacks. The media outlet reports that 40 drones were destroyed over the Russian Federation last night.