Karakol Airport receives International Code IKG

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has assigned the code IKG to Karakol Airport. The Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC reported.

The IATA code is used by airlines, booking systems and ticketing agencies, and is also displayed on baggage tags and airport information boards. This simplifies the organization of flights and automates the work of the aviation industry.

Karakol International Airport was officially opened on December 11, 2024 after a large-scale reconstruction.

The new airport complex of the Karakol Airport has a capacity of 250 passengers per hour and a total area of ​​about 8,000 square meters. The reconstruction included extending the runway by 400 meters, enabling the airport to accommodate modern aircraft.

Future plans include further extending the runway to 3.5 kilometers to accommodate larger aircraft and expand international flights.
