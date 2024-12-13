17:37
More than 84,000 patients with diabetes registered in Kyrgyzstan

More than 84,000 patients with diabetes are registered in Kyrgyzstan. An endocrinologist Aisuluu Stamkulova announced on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to her, 84,039 patients with diabetes are registered, and 90 percent of them have the Type 2 diabetes, 10 percent — the Type 1.

The specialist reminded that Kyrgyzstanis with high blood sugar levels can contact local clinics for primary diagnosis. If necessary, they can undergo further examination and treatment at the Endocrinology Center.

Aisulu Stamkulova added that diabetes can be inherited. Children suffering from the Type 1 diabetes need constant insulin therapy. It is provided free of charge at the Endocrinology Center.

Diabetes mellitus is diagnosed only after two blood sugar level measurements.
